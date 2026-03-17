Adobe Aktie
WKN: 871981 / ISIN: US00724F1012
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17.03.2026 14:44:32
Is It Time to Buy Adobe Stock?
Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) continue to plunge in 2026 as the company grapples with potential disruption and now a change at CEO. But the valuation has become compelling and could be a great opportunity for investors to bet on the market's sentiment changing around the stock. In this video, I show why the valuation and buybacks may be the best reason to be bullish on Adobe stock today and why there's one big questions investors should be asking. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 14, 2026. The video was published on March 17, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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