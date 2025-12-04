Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
04.12.2025 11:17:00
Is Nebius Stock a Buy Now?
The arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) has created an enormous demand for computing capacity by the businesses working with AI systems. The situation resulted in a substantial tailwind for AI infrastructure companies capable of fulfilling this need, such as Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS).For example, tech giant Microsoft's hunger for computing power led to a multi-year contract with Nebius. Consequently, Nebius shares have soared over 200% in 2025 through the week ended Nov. 28. As the AI industry expands over the coming years, Nebius could be poised for outsize business growth.Let's dive into the company to find out if it's a worthwhile investment for the long haul.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nebiusmehr Nachrichten
|
01.12.25
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Nebius-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25
|Nebius to present at UBS Global Technology and AI Conference (EQS Group)
|
24.11.25
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Nebius-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Nebius von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: Nebius veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.25
|Nebius AI Cloud arrives in UK with one of the country’s first advanced NVIDIA AI infrastructure deployments (EQS Group)
|
05.11.25
|Nebius launches Nebius Token Factory to deliver production AI inference at scale (EQS Group)
|
03.11.25
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)