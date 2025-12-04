Nebius Aktie

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

04.12.2025 11:17:00

Is Nebius Stock a Buy Now?

The arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) has created an enormous demand for computing capacity by the businesses working with AI systems. The situation resulted in a substantial tailwind for AI infrastructure companies capable of fulfilling this need, such as Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS).For example, tech giant Microsoft's hunger for computing power led to a multi-year contract with Nebius. Consequently, Nebius shares have soared over 200% in 2025 through the week ended Nov. 28. As the AI industry expands over the coming years, Nebius could be poised for outsize business growth.Let's dive into the company to find out if it's a worthwhile investment for the long haul.
