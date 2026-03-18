Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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18.03.2026 07:10:00
Is Nebius Stock a Buy Now?
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has soared in recent quarters as it is offering something critical to the artificial intelligence (AI) market: capacity for workloads. Demand has roared higher quarter after quarter, and revenue has followed.The company delivered an annualized revenue run rate of $1.25 billion in 2025, and this year predicts it will reach $7 billion to $9 billion. Investors have applauded this performance, pushing Nebius stock to a 55% gain so far this year. Is this high-momentum stock a buy now? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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17.03.26
|Nebius gives VC-backed growth-stage companies a fast track to enterprise adoption in collaboration with NVIDIA (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius teams with NVIDIA to build cloud for robotics and physical AI (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|Nebius signs new AI infrastructure agreement with Meta (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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11.03.26
|Nvidia strikes $2bn deal with AI cloud provider Nebius (Financial Times)
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10.03.26
|Nebius expands into Asia-Pacific region to support rapid global growth (EQS Group)
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09.03.26
|Nebius names Dan Lawrence to lead expansion in the US as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Americas (EQS Group)
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03.03.26
|Nebius secures approval for its first gigawatt-scale AI factory (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nebius
|102,00
|3,03%