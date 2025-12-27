Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
27.12.2025 14:45:00
Is Nebius Stock Set to Double in 2026?
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) stock has been on an absolute tear in 2025. The stock's price has more than tripled, up around 225%, while also being down 33% from all-time highs established in October. Given that volatility, investors are likely wondering where Nebius' stock will go heading into 2026.While it will be difficult to post 200%-plus annual gains, Nebius may be in line to double in value, especially with all the massive artificial intelligence (AI) spending planned for 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
