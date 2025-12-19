Nokia Aktie
Is Nokia a Must-Own Stock for 2026?
Tech titan Nokia (NYSE: NOK) has lived many lives. It began 160 years ago as a pulp mill, eventually moving into technology and becoming the global leader in mobile phones in 1998.Nokia was dethroned after the arrival of the Apple iPhone, and the Finnish company sold its handset business. Today, it focuses on networking infrastructure for data centers, along with its wireless network solutions.Now, Nokia stock is surging in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). Shares in the company are up more than 40% in 2025 through the week ended Dec. 12, as Nokia positions itself to be a key player in the AI era.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
