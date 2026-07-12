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WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
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12.07.2026 23:00:00
Is PayPal Stock a Bargain or a Value Trap?
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been one of the most disappointing stocks over the past five years, losing 85% of its value. It's down another 20% this year.With the stock trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just above 8.5 times 2026 analyst estimates, the question is whether the stock is a bargain or a value trap.PayPal's biggest issue over the past several years hasn't been revenue growth, but instead weakening transaction margins (similar to gross margins) and earnings. While the company was able to grow its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 1% to $1.34 in the first quarter, it projected a 9% decline in the second quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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