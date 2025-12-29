Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
29.12.2025 14:00:00
Is Tesla Stock Still a Millionaire Maker?
Electric vehicle maker and robotaxi company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had quite an eventful year. Following President Donald Trump's election last year, the stock came into 2025 riding high, as investors believed that CEO Elon Musk's ties to the president would make life easier for Tesla, especially on the regulatory front.However, Tesla struggled earlier this year due to a variety of factors, including weak electric vehicle sales, and as investors anticipated the expiration of the $7,500 EV tax credit, which is expected to hurt EV demand. Musk also proved controversial, due to his involvement with the initiative called the Department of Government Efficiency and public arguments with Trump.Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
