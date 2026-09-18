Verizon Aktie

Verizon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044

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18.09.2026 11:15:00

Is Verizon the Year's Best Telecom Stock?

Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) stock has been somewhat disappointing over the last several years. As a business, the telecom giant lagged its competitors, and investors saw minimal growth in its metrics and in its stock.

All that has changed in 2026, and Verizon has real potential to be the top-performing telecom stock this year.

Verizon's turnaround story is impressive. Under new CEO Dan Schulman, Verizon is now consistently beating quarterly expectations. Schulman became the CEO in October 2025 after serving on the board of directors since 2018. In the second quarter of 2026, Verizon reported 184,000 in postpaid net phone additions, a stunning reversal from a loss just a year ago.

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