|
19.02.2024 09:23:41
JD.com Says It Evaluates Possible Cash Offer For Currys Amid Speculation
(RTTNews) - JD.com (JD), on Monday, confirmed that it is in the very preliminary stages of evaluating a possible transaction that may include a cash offer for the entire issued share capital of Currys.
The company stated that there can be no certainty that any offer will ultimately be made for Currys, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate, JD said.
In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, JD.com is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 18 March 2024, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Currys in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JD.com Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
16.02.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start des Freitagshandels Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
15.02.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
15.02.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
15.02.24
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
15.02.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu JD.com Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JD.com Inc (spons. ADRs)
|22,05
|-1,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht etwas leichter aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt fiel zum Wochenstart nach anfänglichen Gewinnen ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich etwas leichter. An den US-Märkten findet am Montag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten zum Wochenbeginn in unterschiedliche Richtungen.