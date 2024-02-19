JD.com Says It Evaluates Possible Cash Offer For Currys Amid Speculation

(RTTNews) - JD.com (JD), on Monday, confirmed that it is in the very preliminary stages of evaluating a possible transaction that may include a cash offer for the entire issued share capital of Currys.

The company stated that there can be no certainty that any offer will ultimately be made for Currys, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate, JD said.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, JD.com is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 18 March 2024, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Currys in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.