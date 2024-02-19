19.02.2024 09:23:41

JD.com Says It Evaluates Possible Cash Offer For Currys Amid Speculation

(RTTNews) - JD.com (JD), on Monday, confirmed that it is in the very preliminary stages of evaluating a possible transaction that may include a cash offer for the entire issued share capital of Currys.

The company stated that there can be no certainty that any offer will ultimately be made for Currys, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate, JD said.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, JD.com is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 18 March 2024, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Currys in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JD.com Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu JD.com Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

JD.com Inc (spons. ADRs) 22,05 -1,78% JD.com Inc (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht etwas leichter aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt fiel zum Wochenstart nach anfänglichen Gewinnen ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich etwas leichter. An den US-Märkten findet am Montag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten zum Wochenbeginn in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen