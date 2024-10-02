|
02.10.2024 16:31:17
JNJ's Erleada Shows Statistically Significant Overall Survival In Metastatic Prostate Cancer
(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Wednesday announced results from a head-to-head study, demonstrating statistically significant overall survival benefit in patients on Erleada at 24 months compared to Enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer.
The analysis found that patients who initiated Erleada as their first androgen receptor pathway inhibitor had a statistically significant 23 percent reduction in their risk of death at 24 months compared to those on Enzalutamide.
"Erleada is the only ARPI to demonstrate a survival benefit as early as 22 months, as seen in the TITAN study," noted Luca Dezzani, U.S. Vice President, Medical Affairs, Solid Tumors, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.
Currently, JNJ's stock is trading at $161.06, down 0.57 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Johnson & Johnsonmehr Nachrichten
|
30.09.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Johnson Johnson zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.09.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Johnson Johnson-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Johnson Johnson von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
23.09.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
23.09.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Montagmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
23.09.24
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Johnson Johnson-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Johnson Johnson-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)