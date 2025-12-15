JPMorgan Chase Aktie
WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005
|
15.12.2025 13:15:00
JPMorgan Chase Just Recommended Buying PepsiCo in 2026. Here Are the Tailwinds Buoying the Stock.
Sometimes, less is more, and addition is realized by subtraction. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is coming to terms with those facts.Among other initiatives aimed at creating shareholder value, the beverage giant announced Tuesday that it will eliminate nearly 20% of the products in its portfolio by early 2026. That's not necessarily a bad thing because it's not a stretch to say that the portfolio has gotten a bit too sprawling.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
