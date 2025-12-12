JPMorgan Chase Aktie
WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005
|
12.12.2025 18:05:00
JPMorgan Shares Are Suddenly Tanking. What Gives?
JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) has been enjoying a solid 2025, with the share price up an impressive 31% this year through Monday of this week (Dec. 8). But on Tuesday, the bank's shares tumbled almost 4%, a steep drop in just one trading day.The plunge was the result of remarks made by Marianne Lake, JPMorgan's CEO of Consumer & Community Banking and a member of the bank's Operating Committee, at a financial services conference hosted by rival Goldman Sachs. Lake told attendees that the bank expects higher-than-projected expenses in 2026. She said expenses will likely hit $105 billion next year, about 9% higher than 2025 and $4 billion above the average outlook of $101 billion. Lake said that things like employee compensation, marketing, new branches, and investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are driving costs higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
