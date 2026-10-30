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WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968

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30.10.2026 07:00:03

Julius Baer Launches New Share Buy-Back Programme

Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Julius Baer Launches New Share Buy-Back Programme

30.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 30 October 2026 – Julius Baer Group Ltd. will launch its previously announced new share buy-back programme of up to a total value of CHF 600 million on 2 November 2026. This programme is expected to be completed within one year, subject to prevailing market conditions.

The shares will be bought via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker1: BAERE SW). The buy-back expenditure will be applied against CET1 capital as the programme progresses. The Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. intends to use the capital band, which was approved at the Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2026, to cancel the registered shares repurchased under this programme.

More information on the share buy-back programme is available at www.juliusbaer.com/sharebuyback

From 2 November 2026

Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2026, assets under management amounted to CHF 547 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2424974

 
End of News EQS News Service

2424974  30.10.2026 CET/CEST

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