Julius Bär Aktie
WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968
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30.10.2026 07:00:03
Julius Baer Launches New Share Buy-Back Programme
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Julius Baer Group Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Zurich, 30 October 2026 – Julius Baer Group Ltd. will launch its previously announced new share buy-back programme of up to a total value of CHF 600 million on 2 November 2026. This programme is expected to be completed within one year, subject to prevailing market conditions.
The shares will be bought via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker1: BAERE SW). The buy-back expenditure will be applied against CET1 capital as the programme progresses. The Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. intends to use the capital band, which was approved at the Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2026, to cancel the registered shares repurchased under this programme.
More information on the share buy-back programme is available at www.juliusbaer.com/sharebuyback
1 From 2 November 2026
Contacts
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Julius Baer Group Ltd.
|Bahnhofstrasse 36
|8010 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 888 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@juliusbaer.com
|Internet:
|www.juliusbaer.com
|ISIN:
|CH0102484968
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2424974
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424974 30.10.2026 CET/CEST
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