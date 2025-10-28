Julius Baer to set up new branch in Portugal

Zurich, 28 October 2025 – Julius Baer has received the necessary regulatory approvals to open a dedicated presence of Bank Julius Baer Europe Ltd. (Julius Baer Europe) in Lisbon, Portugal, in the fourth quarter of 2025. Located at Avenida da Liberdade 196, the Lisbon office will increase client proximity by servicing ultra-high and high-net-worth clients in Portugal with an established and locally-based team.

Julius Baer Europe has already successfully established presences in Dublin, Madrid, Barcelona, and, most recently, Milan.

In 2019, a senior team joined Julius Baer to develop and grow market Portugal out of Madrid. Under the leadership of José Maria Cazal-Ribeiro, Group Head, the team has delivered consistent business growth over the following years. With the opening of the new branch, the existing team will relocate to the new premises in Lisbon at the beginning of January 2026. The current leadership team will remain in place, ensuring continuity.

Carlos Recoder, Co-Head Region Western Markets & Switzerland, commented: “We are excited to set up an own local presence in Lisbon and continue to rely on our strong leadership team for market Portugal. With this move, we are showcasing our ongoing commitment towards this promising growth market. By further increasing our network, we are also strengthening our position as a leading wealth manager in Europe. I very much look forward to continuing to build on the success of the team.”