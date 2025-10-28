Julius Bär Aktie

Julius Bär für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
28.10.2025 07:00:24

Julius Baer to set up new branch in Portugal

Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Expansion
Julius Baer to set up new branch in Portugal

28.10.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Julius Baer takes next step to expand its presence in Europe by opening a branch in Lisbon, Portugal.

Zurich, 28 October 2025 – Julius Baer has received the necessary regulatory approvals to open a dedicated presence of Bank Julius Baer Europe Ltd. (Julius Baer Europe) in Lisbon, Portugal, in the fourth quarter of 2025. Located at Avenida da Liberdade 196, the Lisbon office will increase client proximity by servicing ultra-high and high-net-worth clients in Portugal with an established and locally-based team.  

Julius Baer Europe has already successfully established presences in Dublin, Madrid, Barcelona, and, most recently, Milan.

In 2019, a senior team joined Julius Baer to develop and grow market Portugal out of Madrid. Under the leadership of José Maria Cazal-Ribeiro, Group Head, the team has delivered consistent business growth over the following years. With the opening of the new branch, the existing team will relocate to the new premises in Lisbon at the beginning of January 2026. The current leadership team will remain in place, ensuring continuity.

Carlos Recoder, Co-Head Region Western Markets & Switzerland, commented: “We are excited to set up an own local presence in Lisbon and continue to rely on our strong leadership team for market Portugal. With this move, we are showcasing our ongoing commitment towards this promising growth market. By further increasing our network, we are also strengthening our position as a leading wealth manager in Europe. I very much look forward to continuing to build on the success of the team.”

Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of June 2025, assets under management amounted to CHF 483 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2219422

 
End of News EQS News Service

2219422  28.10.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Julius Bärmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Julius Bärmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Julius Bär 57,98 1,12% Julius Bär

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Zuschlägen, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer seitwärts tendiert. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen am Donnerstag aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen