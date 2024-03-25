|
25.03.2024 14:36:39
Kraft Heinz To Cut Carbon Emissions By 99% Across 10 U.S. Plants With $170 Mln DOE Investment
(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) announced Monday it has been selected for award negotiations to receive up to $170 million from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Clean Energy Demonstration to support the implementation of clean energy projects at 10 of the Company's U.S. plants.
These plants produce various food products, and these new projects' technologies can be replicated across a wide range of food and beverage manufacturers.
Kraft Heinz will use the funds to install a range of technologies, including heat pumps, electric heaters, electric boilers, anaerobic digestors, biogas boilers, solar thermal, solar photovoltaic, and thermal energy storage.
This investment will fund part of "The Delicious Decarbonization Through Integrated Electrification and Energy Storage" project, helping these locations reduce annual emissions by more than 99% from 2022 levels.
At Kraft Heinz, this will be a significant step forward in its journey to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The Company anticipates the project will create an estimated 500 construction jobs across the 10 plant sites.
As part of the Company's ongoing work with the U.S. Department of Energy, Kraft Heinz joined its Better Climate Challenge and Renewable Thermal Collaborative to work across industries to exchange ideas and share repeatable models that can help accelerate decarbonization.
