04.06.2024 13:45:22
Kraft Heinz's Black Garlic Ranch, Harissa Aioli Sauces Available At Walmart, Target Stores
(RTTNews) - Packaged food maker Kraft Heinz Co.(KHC) Tuesday introduced two limited-edition sauces, Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli, exclusively at Walmart and Target stores across the United States starting today.
HEINZ Black Garlic Ranch, a Walmart exclusive, offers a unique and smooth experience, combining the mellow, deep flavor of black garlic with the creaminess of ranch. Further, HEINZ Harissa Aioli, a Target exclusive, is a smoky roasted red pepper blend with flavorful heat and a globally inspired flair.
The HEINZ brand's first restaurant-to-retail launch of the new-to-category fan-favorite flavors follows testing of six globally-inspired sauces in select restaurants last year.
The company said the launch of Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli marks the first innovations it has tested in-restaurant before bringing them to store shelves nationwide.
Katie Peterson, Director of HEINZ Innovation at Kraft Heinz, said, "Last summer, social media was buzzing when we tested our limited-edition 'sauce drops' in a few key restaurant chains around the country. Our feed was filled with comments from fans who loved the sauces, as well as those who were clamoring to get their hands on them. Seeing the irrational love the drops generated - particularly Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli - we knew we had to bring these products to store shelves nationwide so the rest of the country to enjoy them."
