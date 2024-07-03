|
03.07.2024 17:45:02
Kudelski secures a CHF 150 million credit facility from Farallon Capital Europe LLP
|
Kudelski Group
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA – July 3rd, 2024 – The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), a world leader in digital security, has secured a CHF 150 million credit facility from Farallon Capital Europe LLP. This facility is available to repay Kudelski's domestic straight bond, which matures on September 27, 2024. The loan has a maturity period of 18 months.
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.
The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.
Contacts
Marc Ausoni
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kudelski Group
|route de Genève 22-24
|1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 21 732 01 01
|Fax:
|+41 21 732 01 00
|E-mail:
|info@nagra.com
|Internet:
|https://www.nagra.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012268360
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1939251
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1939251 03.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kudelski S.A. (I)mehr Nachrichten
|
03.07.24
|Kudelski secures a CHF 150 million credit facility from Farallon Capital Europe LLP (EQS Group)
|
02.07.24
|Minuszeichen in Zürich: SPI beginnt Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|SPI-Titel Kudelski-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Kudelski von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Pluszeichen in Zürich: SPI liegt mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Börse Zürich: SPI zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SPI zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.24
|Kudelski Security Named CrowdStrike European MSSP of the Year (EQS Group)
|
24.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel: SPI zum Start des Montagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Kudelski S.A. (I)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kudelski S.A. (I)
|5,79
|5,66%