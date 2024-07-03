Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
03.07.2024 17:45:02

Kudelski secures a CHF 150 million credit facility from Farallon Capital Europe LLP

Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Kudelski secures a CHF 150 million credit facility from Farallon Capital Europe LLP

03.07.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA – July 3rd, 2024 – The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), a world leader in digital security, has secured a CHF 150 million credit facility from Farallon Capital Europe LLP. This facility is available to repay Kudelski's domestic straight bond, which matures on September 27, 2024. The loan has a maturity period of 18 months.

 

 

 

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

 

Contacts

Marc Ausoni
Kudelski Group
Senior Vice President – Internal Audit and Investor Relations
+41 21 732 05 49
ir@nagra.com

 

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1939251

 
End of News EQS News Service

1939251  03.07.2024 CET/CEST

