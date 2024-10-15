|
15.10.2024 07:00:09
Kudelski Security Launches New AI Security Service Portfolio
|
Kudelski Group
Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The new program responds to a growing demand for strategic and tactical advice that enable customers
As AI technologies become integral to business operations, they introduce a new and complex attack surface that malicious actors can exploit. Kudelski Security has been focused on AI security for over five years, enabling innovation without compromising security long before the advent of mainstream AI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. Leveraging this extensive technical and cybersecurity expertise, the business has developed a portfolio of services that provides both strategic and tactical support to secure AI applications, their associated systems, and the broader operating ecosystem.
“Our new AI Security Services portfolio is a direct response to the urgent need for robust security frameworks in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. Businesses today are navigating uncharted territories where AI offers tremendous potential but also raises significant risks” said David Chétrit, CEO of Kudelski Security “Our goal is to ensure that our clients can innovate with confidence, knowing that their AI initiatives are built on a foundation of security, compliance, and resilience."
The AI Security Services Portfolio includes:
As businesses continue to adopt AI at a rapid pace, Kudelski Security’s AI Security Services portfolio provides the assurance that security is an integral part of the design and deployment of AI technologies. This proactive approach not only mitigates risks but also ensures that AI systems operate safely and in compliance with industry regulations.
For more information about Kudelski Security’s AI Security Services Portfolio, visit https://kudelskisecurity.com/services/ai-security-services/
About Kudelski Security
Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today’s most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.
Media Contact
Christina Anderson
End of Media Release
|
2008217 15.10.2024 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Kudelski S.A. (I)mehr Analysen
