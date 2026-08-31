Leasing success in Baar: new office building fully leased before construction start

Cham Swiss Properties has received the building permit for a new office building in Baar. A long-term lease agreement with a Swiss financial institution is already in place for the timber-hybrid building, which will be certified to the SNBS Gold standard. Construction of “Lindenpark” is set to begin later this year, with handover to the tenant expected by the end of 2029.

Cham, 31 August 2026 – The “Unterfeld” site is one of the last large contiguous land reserves in the canton of Zug. Located on the border between Baar and Zug, directly next to Lindenpark station, it benefits from excellent connections to the canton’s local public transport network, the “Stadtbahn”.

Over the coming years, Unterfeld will be developed into a mixed-use district. Residents of Baar approved the development plan for the first phase in September 2024; the development plan for the second phase was approved at the polls in March 2026.

Cham Swiss Properties recently received the building permit for the new timber-hybrid office building, named “Lindenpark”, planned as part of the first phase. A long-term lease agreement for the approximately 15,000 m2 of office space is also already in place, with a renowned Swiss financial institution as the future tenant.

“We are delighted that Lindenpark is already fully leased before construction has even started. We see this as confirmation of our ability to develop properties that meet the requirements of discerning tenants in terms of location, sustainability, and design,” said CEO Thomas Aebischer. The result will be a six-storey timber-hybrid building certified to the Gold level of the Swiss Sustainable Building Standard (SNBS). Construction work will start later this year, with handover to the tenant expected by the end of 2029.

As part of the second phase, Cham Swiss Properties will develop a residential high-rise in Unterfeld.

Contacts for investors and analysts

Daniel Grab, CFO

investors@champroperties.ch

+41 79 330 55 22



Contact for media

Marion Schihin

media@champroperties.ch

+41 79 705 88 15

One of Switzerland's most sustainable real estate portfolios

Cham Swiss Properties AG is a real estate company based in Cham (ZG). It was formed in 2025 through the merger of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG. The company focuses on the value-creating development of attractive living and working spaces in central locations with good public transport connections in Switzerland. Its real estate portfolio amounts to around CHF 1.8 billion. Over the coming years, Cham Swiss Properties will build up and expand a high-quality, sustainable and diversified real estate portfolio. Once the current projects are completed, the company’s portfolio size is estimated to increase to around CHF 3 billion and generate annual rental income of over CHF 100 million. The expertise of the approximately 70 employees of Cham Swiss Properties covers the entire value chain of the real estate life cycle. Cham Swiss Properties is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CHAM, CH0524026959). Further information is available at champroperties.ch.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this ad hoc announcement. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on the current views and assumptions of Cham Swiss Properties AG. Cham Swiss Properties AG does not assume any obligation to update or supplement this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement, offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase shares in any jurisdiction. It is for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35 et seq. of the Federal Act on Financial Services (FinSA).

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