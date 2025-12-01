Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Personnel

Leclanché Announces CFO Transition



01-Dec-2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leclanché Announces CFO Transition

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 1st December 2025 – Leclanché SA, (SIX:LECN), one of the world’s leading energy storage companies, announces that Hubert Angleys, Chief Financial Officer, has left the Company and stepped down from the Executive Committee at the end of his temporary assignment on 30 November 2025.

The search for the new CFO is advancing well, with one highly qualified candidate having reached the final selection phase which should conclude in the coming weeks. During this transition phase, the Finance department will be supported by a reputable accounting firm for a period of up to 6 months, which can be reduced or extended if required.

Hubert Angleys has indicated that he may remain available to support a smooth transition with his permanent successor once appointed.

Pierre Blanc, Leclanché Group CEO said: "On behalf of the entire Company, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Hubert for accepting to return to Leclanché for a limited period of time in October 2024. Thanks to his broad experience, deep knowledge of Leclanché, and his exceptional professionalism and unwavering dedication, he has delivered substantial improvements across the finance function. His strong financial stewardship, strategic insight and rigorous operational discipline have been invaluable, and he played a pivotal role in the Company’s fundraising efforts over the past months. We are deeply grateful for his outstanding contribution and leadership during this critical phase for Leclanché. We are also very happy to have the support of a reputable fiduciary company during this transition period. With their strong fiduciary background, they will bring valuable support to the Board of Directors, CEO and financial teams.”

Further updates will be communicated as required.

About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

