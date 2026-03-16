Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktie
WKN DE: A2DYXV / ISIN: LI0355147575
|
16.03.2026 12:10:23
LLB successfully issues bond of CHF 200 million
|
Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
/ Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Vaduz, 16 March 2026. The Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) AG has made a senior preferred, fixed-interest bond issue of CHF 200 million. The issue met with strong demand.
"The strong interest in our bond issuance confirms investors’ confidence in our strategy and the strength of our business model," said Group CEO Christoph Reich, commenting on the successful issue.
LLB has a Tier 1 ratio of 19.0 per cent and equity capital of CHF 2.4 billion, demonstrating its solid capital base. The Moody’s deposit rating of Aa2 further underscores the financial strength of the bank.
The term of the bond is ten years, the yield on maturity is 1.3525 per cent. The bond will be listed from 9 April 2026 on SIX (ISIN: CH1515238538) and traded on the secondary market.
Important dates
Brief portrait
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'523 employees, LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and Germany. As per 31 December 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 125.9 billion.
Contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
|Staedtle 44
|9490 Vaduz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+423 236 88 11
|Fax:
|+423 236 88 22
|E-mail:
|llb@llb.li
|Internet:
|www.llb.li
|ISIN:
|LI0355147575
|Valor:
|35514757
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2291790
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2291790 16.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB)
|
12:10
|LLB successfully issues bond of CHF 200 million (EQS Group)
|
12:10
|LLB emittiert erfolgreich Anleihe über CHF 200 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
13.03.26
|LLB-Gruppe veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2025 (EQS Group)
|
13.03.26
|LLB Group publishes Annual Report 2025 (EQS Group)
|
10.03.26
|SPI-Wert Liechtensteinische Landesbank-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Liechtensteinische Landesbank von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.03.26
|SPI-Wert Liechtensteinische Landesbank-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Liechtensteinische Landesbank-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|SPI-Wert Liechtensteinische Landesbank-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Liechtensteinische Landesbank von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Optimismus in Zürich: SPI klettert zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)