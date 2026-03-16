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Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktie

Liechtensteinische Landesbank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DYXV / ISIN: LI0355147575

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16.03.2026 12:10:23

LLB successfully issues bond of CHF 200 million

Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
LLB successfully issues bond of CHF 200 million

16.03.2026 / 12:10 CET/CEST

Vaduz, 16 March 2026. The Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) AG has made a senior preferred, fixed-interest bond issue of CHF 200 million. The issue met with strong demand.

"The strong interest in our bond issuance confirms investors’ confidence in our strategy and the strength of our business model," said Group CEO Christoph Reich, commenting on the successful issue.

LLB has a Tier 1 ratio of 19.0 per cent and equity capital of CHF 2.4 billion, demonstrating its solid capital base. The Moody’s deposit rating of Aa2 further underscores the financial strength of the bank.

The term of the bond is ten years, the yield on maturity is 1.3525 per cent. The bond will be listed from 9 April 2026 on SIX (ISIN: CH1515238538) and traded on the secondary market.

Important dates

  • Friday, 17 April 2026, 34th ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
  • Wednesday, 19 August 2026, presentation of the 2026 interim business result

Brief portrait

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'523 employees, LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and Germany. As per 31 December 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 125.9 billion.

Contact
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG
Cornelia Zeh, Group Corporate Communications
Telephone +423 236 80 53 | communications@llb.li | llb.li


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
Staedtle 44
9490 Vaduz
Switzerland
Phone: +423 236 88 11
Fax: +423 236 88 22
E-mail: llb@llb.li
Internet: www.llb.li
ISIN: LI0355147575
Valor: 35514757
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2291790

 
End of News EQS News Service

2291790  16.03.2026 CET/CEST

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