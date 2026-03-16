LLB successfully issues bond of CHF 200 million

Vaduz, 16 March 2026. The Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) AG has made a senior preferred, fixed-interest bond issue of CHF 200 million. The issue met with strong demand.

"The strong interest in our bond issuance confirms investors’ confidence in our strategy and the strength of our business model," said Group CEO Christoph Reich, commenting on the successful issue.

LLB has a Tier 1 ratio of 19.0 per cent and equity capital of CHF 2.4 billion, demonstrating its solid capital base. The Moody’s deposit rating of Aa2 further underscores the financial strength of the bank.

The term of the bond is ten years, the yield on maturity is 1.3525 per cent. The bond will be listed from 9 April 2026 on SIX (ISIN: CH1515238538) and traded on the secondary market.