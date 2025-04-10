Logitech Aktie

Logitech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0J3YT / ISIN: CH0025751329

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
10.04.2025 23:37:31

Logitech Backs FY25 Outlook, Withdraws FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) Thursday reaffirmed its financial outlook for fiscal year 2025. The company also withdrew its outlook for fiscal year 2026, due to continuing uncertainty of the tariff environment.

For the fiscal year 2025, confirmed its outlook of between $4.54 billion and $4.57 billion in net sales, representing year-over-year sales growth of 5.4% and 6.4%, and 6.2% to 7.1% in constant currency, and adjusted operating income between $755 million and $770 million.

Logitech withdrew its outlook for the fiscal year 2026 given the continuing uncertainty of the tariff environment.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Logitech S.A.mehr Nachrichten