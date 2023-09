Louise Pentland Named Chief Counsel for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Louise Pentland has been named Chief Counsel for the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), effective September 15. Pentland, who previously served as Chief Business Affairs and Legal Officer at PayPal, will report to Horacio Gutierrez, Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of The Walt Disney Company, and act as a strategic advisor to Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Ex Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Businesswire Zum vollständigen Artikel