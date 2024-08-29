|
29.08.2024 22:16:48
Lululemon Athletica Inc. Profit Advances In Q2, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $392.92 million, or $3.15 per share. This compares with $341.60 million, or $2.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $2.371 billion from $2.209 billion last year.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $392.92 Mln. vs. $341.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.15 vs. $2.68 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.371 Bln vs. $2.209 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.68 - $2.73 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.340 - $2.365 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $13.95 - $14.15 Full year revenue guidance: $10.375 -$10.475 Bln
