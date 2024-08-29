29.08.2024 22:16:48

Lululemon Athletica Inc. Profit Advances In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $392.92 million, or $3.15 per share. This compares with $341.60 million, or $2.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $2.371 billion from $2.209 billion last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $392.92 Mln. vs. $341.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.15 vs. $2.68 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.371 Bln vs. $2.209 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.68 - $2.73 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.340 - $2.365 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $13.95 - $14.15 Full year revenue guidance: $10.375 -$10.475 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lululemon Athletica IncShsmehr Nachrichten