lululemon athletica Aktie

lululemon athletica für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MXBY / ISIN: US5500211090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.12.2025 15:34:49

Lululemon Founder Nominates Three Director Candidates To Regain Shareholder Confidence

(RTTNews) - Lululemon athletica inc. (LULU), Monday announced that its founder Chip Wilson has nominated three independent and highly qualified director candidates - Marc Maurer, Laura Gentile, and Eric Hirshberg.

Wilson explained that the decision comes as the current Board lacks visionary creative leadership skills, which are needed to win back the shareholder confidence as well as regain commercial momentum.

Maurer is the former Co-Chief Executive Officer of On Holding AG, whereas Gentile is the former Chief Marketing Officer of ESPN. Meanwhile, Hirshberg is the former Chief Executive Officer of Activision.

He further added, "It is clear to me that these independent, highly-accomplished nominees will be an asset to lululemon. They can play an essential role in refocusing on the inspirational customer, revitalizing its bold vision, attracting the best people and maximizing value for all shareholders."

In the pre-market hours, LULU is trading at $208.36, down 0.29 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu lululemon athletica IncShsmehr Nachrichten