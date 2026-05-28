RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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28.05.2026 20:32:30
Market Indexes Rise on Microsoft Momentum
Wall Street is having an interesting Wednesday. I mean, the stock market basically shrugged at renewed military conflict in the Middle East and decided to get excited about Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) instead.The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index jumped 0.8% by 1:40 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained a respectable 0.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) barely moved, a rounding error above breakeven. All three indexes started the morning in the red before staging a sharp rally around 10:15 a.m. ET. The Nasdaq and S&P kept climbing, while the Dow spent the rest of the session going sideways.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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