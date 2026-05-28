RISE Aktie

RISE für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.05.2026 20:32:30

Market Indexes Rise on Microsoft Momentum

Wall Street is having an interesting Wednesday. I mean, the stock market basically shrugged at renewed military conflict in the Middle East and decided to get excited about Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) instead.The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index jumped 0.8% by 1:40 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained a respectable 0.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) barely moved, a rounding error above breakeven. All three indexes started the morning in the red before staging a sharp rally around 10:15 a.m. ET. The Nasdaq and S&P kept climbing, while the Dow spent the rest of the session going sideways.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

mehr Nachrichten