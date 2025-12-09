MarketAxess Holdings Aktie
WKN: A0B897 / ISIN: US57060D1081
|
09.12.2025 13:47:02
MarketAxess Introduces Medium-term Financial Targets
(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) announced medium-term financial targets. Average annual growth rates for the period 2026-2028 on a constant currency basis are: 8% - 9% average annual total revenue growth; and average 75 - 125 bps/year increase in operating margin.
In conjunction with the new medium-term financial targets, the company also announced that its Board has authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of additional shares of MarketAxess common stock. The new authorization, combined with the $105 million remaining capacity under the previously announced authorization, brings the total aggregate outstanding authorizations to $505 million.
With the new authorization, MarketAxess plans to enter into an Accelerated Stock Repurchase Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, to repurchase, in aggregate, $300 million of MarketAxess common stock. Following the completion of the ASR, it is expected that $205 million in the aggregate will remain on the stock repurchase authorizations.
