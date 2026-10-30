Mastercard: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings conference call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced 14% year-over-year net revenue growth and an 18% increase in net income on a currency-neutral basis. The performance highlights how the company expands beyond traditional payment processing into high-margin security, analytics, and emerging payment technologies. Three key takeaways stand out for long-term investors.

Value-added services and solutions, including cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and analytics, grew 19% year-over-year on a currency-neutral basis. These non-network offerings create higher customer retention while enhancing payment volume across the network.

Artificial intelligence, or AI, enables software agents to autonomously discover and purchase products for consumers. Mastercard builds verified tokenization tools to protect these automated payments rather than relying on temporary virtual card numbers.

Continue reading