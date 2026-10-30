MasterCard Aktie
WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040
|
30.10.2026 04:26:53
Mastercard: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third quarter of 2026 earnings conference call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced 14% year-over-year net revenue growth and an 18% increase in net income on a currency-neutral basis. The performance highlights how the company expands beyond traditional payment processing into high-margin security, analytics, and emerging payment technologies. Three key takeaways stand out for long-term investors.
Value-added services and solutions, including cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and analytics, grew 19% year-over-year on a currency-neutral basis. These non-network offerings create higher customer retention while enhancing payment volume across the network.
Artificial intelligence, or AI, enables software agents to autonomously discover and purchase products for consumers. Mastercard builds verified tokenization tools to protect these automated payments rather than relying on temporary virtual card numbers.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MasterCard Inc.
Analysen zu MasterCard Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MasterCard Inc.
|569,20
|-0,07%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.