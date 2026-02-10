Medartis Aktie

Medartis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JGBF / ISIN: CH0386200239

10.02.2026 10:00:13

Medartis 2025 full year results presentation

Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Medartis 2025 full year results presentation

10.02.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

INVITATION ¦ PRESS- AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE

<div> <!-- sh_cad_2 --><p><span><span>We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of our 2025 annual results and 2026 outlook on Tuesday, 17 March 2026 in Basel. We will publish the following documents on our </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d1bd0726388709361bdfd52a0a61738d&application_id=2274032&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: none;"><span><u>corporate website</u></span></a><span> </span><span>and distribute them to our newsletter subscribers before 07:00 am.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_3 --></p> <p> </p> <p><span>(a)  Press Release</span></p> <p><span>(b)  Integrated Annual Report 2025</span></p> <div class="ad-wrapper-aut-sidebar"> <div id="adnz_m_rectangle_2"></div> </div> <p><span>(c)  Conference Presentation</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span><span>If you would like to subscribe to our mailing list, please use the following </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9e211da8df2bdbb29fdc7573f61c5e59&application_id=2274032&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: none;"><span><u>online form</u></span></a><span>. The event will be held in English.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_5 --></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_6 --><p><span><span>Date:</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span>Tuesday, 17th March 2026</span></span><!-- sh_cad_7 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span>Time (Swiss time):</span></span><!-- sh_cad_8 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span>10:30 - 11:30</span></span></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_9 --><p><span><span>Venue:</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span>Medartis HQ at Hochbergerstrasse 60E, Basel</span></span><!-- sh_cad_10 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top;"> <p><span><span>Speakers:</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_11 --><p><span><span>Matthias Schupp, CEO</span></span></p> <p><span><span>Peter Hackel, CFO (new)</span></span><!-- sh_cad_12 --></p> </td> </tr></tbody></table><p> </p> <p> </p> <p><span><span style="text-transform: uppercase;"><strong>Registration for the event ON SITE:</strong></span><span> If you would like to attend the event in person, please send an email to </span><a href="mailto:corporate.communication@medartis.com" style="text-decoration: none;"><span><u>corporate.communication@medartis.com</u></span></a><span>. </span></span><!-- sh_cad_13 --></p> <p> </p> <p><span><strong>VIDEO WEBCAST WITH Q&A SECTION:</strong></span></p> <p><span>The conference will take place on site in Basel and will also be broadcast via MS Teams. Webcast participants can submit their questions by raising the hand symbol or in writing via chat. To participate via smartphone, you need to install the Microsoft Teams app. Please dial in 5 minutes before the conference begins to complete the registration process quickly.</span><!-- sh_cad_14 --></p> <p> </p> <p><span><strong>TO REGISTER</strong> for the online webcast, click here:</span></p> <p><span><span><strong>>> </strong></span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d6431f30e00ecc6e47540206c75df08a&application_id=2274032&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: none;"><span><u><strong>https://medartis.com/en/results-conference</strong></u></span></a></span><!-- sh_cad_15 --></p> <p><span><span>A recording of this event will be available shortly afterwards via the same link, as well as on our </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a7d950382f282a364683a8a101bb8872&application_id=2274032&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: none;"><span><u>website</u></span></a><span>.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_16 --></p> <p> </p> <p><span>We look forward to your participation in the conference.</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span>Kind regards</span><!-- sh_cad_17 --></p> <p> </p> <p><span>Medartis Corporate Communications</span></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_18 --><p><span><span>Phone / switchboard:</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_19 --><p><span><span>+41 633 37 36 / +41 61 633 34 34</span></span></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_20 --><p><span><span>Email (journalists): <span style="display: inline-block; width: 26.17pt;"> </span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_21 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><a href="mailto:corporate.communication@medartis.com" style="text-decoration: none;"><span><u>corporate.communication@medartis.com</u></span></a></span></span><!-- sh_cad_22 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span>Email (investors):</span></span><!-- sh_cad_23 --></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span><a href="mailto:investor.relations@medartis.com" style="text-decoration: none;"><span><u>investor.relations@medartis.com</u></span></a></span></span><!-- sh_cad_24 --></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <p><span><span>Homepage:</span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_25 --><p><span><span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b5c53bf9b63238dde79bab4ba435caae&application_id=2274032&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: none;"><span><u>www.medartis.com</u></span></a></span></span><!-- sh_cad_26 --></p> </td> </tr></tbody></table><p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> </div> </div><div markup="footer"><!-- sh_cad_27 --><p><span><span><span><b><span lang="EN-US">About Medartis</span></b></span><br/><span><span lang="EN-US"><span>Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the <a href="/aktien/medartis-aktie">Medartis</a> Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures and joint replacement for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. The Group has manufacturing sites in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil and France. Medartis employs approx. 1,400 individuals across its 13 locations, with products offered in over 50 countries globally. Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien! 
 
 Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu! 
 
 Jetzt informieren! 