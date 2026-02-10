Medartis 2025 full year results presentation

Medartis Aktie
INVITATION ¦ PRESS- AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE
We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of our 2025 annual results and 2026 outlook on Tuesday, 17 March 2026 in Basel. We will publish the following documents on our corporate website and distribute them to our newsletter subscribers before 07:00 am.
(a) Press Release
(b) Integrated Annual Report 2025
(c) Conference Presentation
If you would like to subscribe to our mailing list, please use the following online form. The event will be held in English.
Registration for the event ON SITE: If you would like to attend the event in person, please send an email to corporate.communication@medartis.com.
VIDEO WEBCAST WITH Q&A SECTION:
The conference will take place on site in Basel and will also be broadcast via MS Teams. Webcast participants can submit their questions by raising the hand symbol or in writing via chat. To participate via smartphone, you need to install the Microsoft Teams app. Please dial in 5 minutes before the conference begins to complete the registration process quickly.
TO REGISTER for the online webcast, click here:
>> https://medartis.com/en/results-conference
A recording of this event will be available shortly afterwards via the same link, as well as on our website.
We look forward to your participation in the conference.
Kind regards
Medartis Corporate Communications
|
