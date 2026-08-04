Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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04.08.2026 13:51:00
Meta Has the Proof and Oracle Has the Backlog. Neither Has Both.
Three of my pieces in, and you've seen how much the hyperscalers are spending, where they get the money, and whose balance sheet can survive an AI downturn. This time, I'm asking the obvious follow-up: What is all that spending actually buying?There's a wrinkle in the seemingly simple query, though. Backlog is easy to find; every one of these companies will happily quote a giant contracted-revenue number. Proven AI revenue that you can actually check? That's much harder to find.Some hyperscalers disclose their AI revenues cleanly, some fold them invisibly into several (or even all) existing segments, and one has a backlog so large and concentrated that the number raises as many questions as it answers. Rank them by how easy they make it to verify the payoff, and you get a different pecking order than what the raw backlog suggests.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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