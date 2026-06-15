Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.06.2026 13:05:00

Microsoft: Falling Knife or Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have slipped in recent days, and there may be various reasons behind this. Broadcom led the movement as the company's chip sales forecast disappointed some investors, putting pressure on a wide range of AI stocks. Meanwhile, certain investors may be rotating out of today's major AI players in order to invest in SpaceX after its initial public offering or setting aside funds to invest in the upcoming IPOs of Anthropic and OpenAI.All of this has weighed on some of the biggest tech players, including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The software giant's stock slipped 15% since the start of the month through June 11. Is Microsoft a falling knife -- or is it offering us a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity at today's level? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

mehr Nachrichten