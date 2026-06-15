Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
15.06.2026 13:05:00
Microsoft: Falling Knife or Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have slipped in recent days, and there may be various reasons behind this. Broadcom led the movement as the company's chip sales forecast disappointed some investors, putting pressure on a wide range of AI stocks. Meanwhile, certain investors may be rotating out of today's major AI players in order to invest in SpaceX after its initial public offering or setting aside funds to invest in the upcoming IPOs of Anthropic and OpenAI.All of this has weighed on some of the biggest tech players, including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The software giant's stock slipped 15% since the start of the month through June 11. Is Microsoft a falling knife -- or is it offering us a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity at today's level? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
12.06.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones startet mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
11.06.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht letztendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
11.06.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
11.06.26
|Aufschläge in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
|
11.06.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen zum Start des Donnerstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
10.06.26
|Bill Gates vor Aussage im Epstein-Ausschuss: will helfen (dpa-AFX)
|
09.06.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones liegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)