29.10.2025 21:08:16

Microsoft Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $27.747 billion, or $3.72 per share. This compares with $24.667 billion, or $3.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $30.833 billion or $4.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to $77.673 billion from $65.585 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27.747 Bln. vs. $24.667 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.72 vs. $3.30 last year. -Revenue: $77.673 Bln vs. $65.585 Bln last year.

