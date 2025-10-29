Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
29.10.2025 21:08:16
Microsoft Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $27.747 billion, or $3.72 per share. This compares with $24.667 billion, or $3.30 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $30.833 billion or $4.13 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to $77.673 billion from $65.585 billion last year.
Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $27.747 Bln. vs. $24.667 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.72 vs. $3.30 last year. -Revenue: $77.673 Bln vs. $65.585 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones liegt am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|ROUNDUP: Knappe Kapazitäten bremsen Microsoft-Wachstum - Aktie fällt (dpa-AFX)
|
30.10.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Microsoft auf 575 Dollar - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|
30.10.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Microsoft auf 'Buy' - Ziel 675 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
30.10.25
|Strafgerichtshof: Software aus Deutschland statt von Microsoft (dpa-AFX)