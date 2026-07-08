Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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08.07.2026 19:45:00
Microsoft Is Downsizing Its Xbox Unit. Will That Rescue Its Stock?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock fell after the company announced layoffs in its Xbox unit. Despite double-digit increases in revenue during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended March 31), revenue in its Xbox unit decreased by 5% annually in that quarter, likely drawing attention to that segment.The restructuring announcement is likely welcome news after the recent drop and could improve the company's financial performance. Nonetheless, investors should probably not expect a dramatic recovery in the tech stock because of this move. Here's why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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