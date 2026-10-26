Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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26.10.2026 22:11:01
Microsoft Offers Buyouts Amid AI Spending Push
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is offering voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 employees as the software giant seeks to balance heavy artificial intelligence infrastructure spending with efforts to maintain financial efficiency.
The voluntary exit offer is available to certain employees in the U.S., Canada, India and the United Kingdom at experience level 70 or below. The eligible workforce represents about 27 percent of Microsoft's 223,000 employees, although the company has not set a target for departures.
The move follows Microsoft's voluntary retirement program earlier this year and its announcement in July that it would cut 4,800 jobs. The company has been investing heavily in data centers to meet growing AI computing demand from customers including Anthropic and OpenAI.
Eligible employees have until early December to decide whether to accept the offer, with participating workers expected to leave on Dec. 31. Microsoft is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Wednesday.
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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26.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Montagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Microsoft offers buyouts to 60,000 staff (Financial Times)
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26.10.26
|Microsoft bietet rund 60.000 Mitarbeitern Abfindungen an (dpa-AFX)
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26.10.26
|Microsoft: Techkonzern bietet 60.000 Mitarbeitern Abfindungen an (Spiegel Online)
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26.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones notiert mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|SAP, Rheinmetall, Bayer, Öl, Benzin, Woche der Notenbanken - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
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26.10.26
|SAP, Rheinmetall, Bayer, Öl, Benzin, Woche der Notenbanken - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|15.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|476,20
|1,58%
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