Microsoft Reportedly Working On Handheld Xbox Prototype

(RTTNews) - According to Windows Central managing editor Jez Corden, Microsoft (MSFT) is working on an Xbox handheld prototype.

"I know that they have got handheld prototypes right now," Corden said on the show, the Xbox Two Podcast.

In 2017, the tech giant had tinkered away with Xbox handheld prototypes but it didn't come out well, Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer revealed.

However, Corden believes that this time the device would be launched successfully to compete with similar video game consoles, such as Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

Speaking in an interview with Polygon, Spencer stated that he wants the new Xbox to have access to all games with associated files, and the ability to boot into the Xbox app full-screen but in a compact mode.

Earlier this year, there were rumors about Xbox leaving the video game console business, but Microsoft confirmed later that it is actually working on the next generation of Xbox consoles, without sharing any specific details.

At the time, Xbox President Sarah Bond hinted "some exciting stuff coming out in hardware."

Certain leaked court documents revealed last year that an Xbox handheld console is on the way. However, Spencer claimed that the plans shown in the document were outdated.

