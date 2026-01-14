Microsoft Sets 5-point Plan To Build Community-First AI Infrastructure

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday set out a five-point plan to partner with local communities across the United States to launch a new initiative to build what is called the Community-First AI Infrastructure. The company will build, own, and operate their own datacenters while taking concrete steps needed to be a good neighbor in the communities it operates.

The five-point plan will focus on ensuring that these datacenters do not increase electricity prices for the local community as well as minimize water use and replenish more water than they use for the datacenters.

Microsoft will also focus on creating jobs for the local community and add to the tax base that funds local hospitals, schools, parks and libraries. Further, the company will strengthen the local community by investing in AI training and non-profits.

However, Microsoft recognizes that AI, like other fundamental technological shifts, will create new challenges. It believes that companies like Microsoft will have a unique opportunity to help contribute to these technological advances and will responsibly address these challenges head-on.

AI infrastructure consumes large amounts of electricity and long-term success of AI infrastructure requires that tech companies pay their own way for the electricity costs they create. Microsoft is committing to pay more for the electricity its datacenters use and will ensure it does not lead to an electricity bill hike for the local community.

Datacenters historically relied upon evaporative cooling systems that drew on large volumes of water for cooling in hot weather. Microsoft commits to strengthen local water systems and ensure that the new AI infrastructure does not strain the local community's water resources. It will do this by reducing the amount of water used and by investing in local water systems and water replenishment projects.

Microsoft commits as a company to a 40 percent improvement in datacenter water-use intensity by 2030 by improving the balance between water-based cooling and air cooling as well as constantly recirculating a cooling liquid.

New datacenters will also create jobs for the local communities, typically thousands during construction and hundreds during operations. More than 1,300 skilled trades workers are involved in building these Microsoft datacenters and more than 650 full-time employees and contractors will work across its operational facilities.

The company will invest in partnerships to help train local workers to support the construction and maintenance of datacenters. It will also expand its Datacenter Academy program to train local individuals to fill ongoing datacenter operations roles.

Finally, the property taxes paid by datacenters to the local municipality are substantial. Many communities are facing revenue shortages that threaten vital public assets like hospitals, schools, parks, and libraries.

Microsoft commits to pay its full and fair share of local property taxes without asking for reduction, adding revenue to local towns and cities. These datacenters drive more than $200 million in regional economic activity each year.

Microsoft said it wants to make sure that the other communities where datacenters are located benefit from its presence in the same way. In all the regions where Microsoft builds, owns, and operates datacenters, it is devoted to taking a civically responsible approach.