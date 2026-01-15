mobilezone Aktie

15.01.2026 06:45:13

mobilezone drives CO2 reduction through its Second Life business

mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
mobilezone drives CO2 reduction through its Second Life business

15.01.2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

 

Rotkreuz, January 15, 2026

mobilezone saves around 900 tonnes of CO2 equivalents in 2025 thanks to its growing Second Life business with refurbished devices. This underlines the effectiveness of the company's sustainability strategy and makes a significant contribution to the circular economy.

In the 2025 reporting year, mobilezone was able to save around 900 tonnes of CO2 equivalents solely through the sale of refurbished smartphones under the jusit brand. This saving is equivalent to 187 trips around the Earth in an average car. The calculation was carried out in collaboration with long-time partner ConClimate, based on a detailed product carbon footprint.

The analysis examined the entire circular process, which takes place entirely in Switzerland. This includes the buyback process in one of the roughly 125 mobilezone shops or via postal delivery, certified refurbishment and subsequent quality control in Rotkreuz, and resale. The calculation of the CO2 footprint is based on a scientifically grounded assessment of various refurbishment scenarios.

Livia Aschwanden, Head of jusit, explains: "Our refurbished business enables CO2 savings of around 900 tonnes and demonstrates how circular models concretely contribute to sustainability. The growing demand from our customers for jusit devices on jusit.ch and in our mobilezone shops underscores the relevance of this offering. Our high quality standards — all devices are refurbished and certified internally — and the exclusive use of original parts additionally contribute to our success."

The refurbished market continues to grow steadily and therefore offers significant potential for additional CO2 savings. By reusing smartphones, the lifespan of the device is extended, resource- and emission-intensive new production is reduced, and the use of rare raw materials is minimised.

The successful emissions savings achieved through jusit devices also contribute to the four UN Sustainable Development Goals to which mobilezone has committed:

• SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

• SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

• SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

• SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals

Further information on mobilezone’s sustainability initiatives can be found here. The full range of refurbished smartphones is available on jusit.ch.

Media contact
Gregor Vogt
Chief Marketing & Product Officer
mobilezone holding ag
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

About mobilezone
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is Switzerland’s leading independent telecommunications specialist. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the Swiss stock exchange SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

mobilezone employs around 600 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, and in around 125 own shops across Switzerland. The retail business, with the strong and among Swiss consumers well-known brand “mobilezone” forms the foundation of the company. The offer includes a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and internet services from all telecommunication providers. Other important strategic pillars include the MVNO- (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), B2B-, and the sustainability-oriented Second Life business (repairs and refurbished devices – brand “jusit”). Services and products are offered online, through various third-party platforms, as well as in around 125 own shops in Switzerland.
www.mobilezoneholding.ch


mobilezone holding ag
Suurstoffi 22
6343 Rotkreuz
Switzerland
Phone: 041 400 24 24
E-mail: mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
Internet: mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
ISIN: CH0276837694
Valor: A14R33
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2260328

 
2260328  15.01.2026 CET/CEST

