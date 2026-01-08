Neogen Aktie
WKN: 883297 / ISIN: US6404911066
|
08.01.2026 13:30:06
Neogen Posts Narrower Loss In Q2
(RTTNews) - Neogen (NEOG) posted a net loss for the second quarter of $15.9 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $456.3 million, or $2.10 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income for the second quarter was $22.6 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $24.4 million, or $0.11 per share, in the prior-year period. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenues for the second quarter were $224.7 million, a decrease of 2.8% compared to $231.3 million in the prior year. Core revenue increased by 2.9%.
The company said it is raising full-year outlook for fiscal year 2026. Revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $845 million to $855 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $175 million.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Neogen shares are up 19.4 percent to $8.81.
