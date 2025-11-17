Johnson & Johnson Aktie
WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046
|
17.11.2025 14:05:00
New long-term data reinforces TREMFYA® (guselkumab) as the only IL-23 inhibitor proven to substantially inhibit structural joint damage in active psoriatic arthritis
First-line treatment with TREMFYA® shows significant inhibition of radiographic progression at Week 24, which was sustained through Week 48, preserving joint health with a well-established safety profile More than half of TREMFYA®-treated patients across both dose groups achieved a 50% improvement in signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis by Week 48 in the Phase 3b APEX studyWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Johnson & Johnson
