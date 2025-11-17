Johnson & Johnson Aktie

Johnson & Johnson für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.11.2025 14:05:00

New long-term data reinforces TREMFYA® (guselkumab) as the only IL-23 inhibitor proven to substantially inhibit structural joint damage in active psoriatic arthritis

First-line treatment with TREMFYA® shows significant inhibition of radiographic progression at Week 24, which was sustained through Week 48, preserving joint health with a well-established safety profile More than half of TREMFYA®-treated patients across both dose groups achieved a 50% improvement in signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis by Week 48 in the Phase 3b APEX studyWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Johnson & Johnson
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Johnson & Johnsonmehr Nachrichten