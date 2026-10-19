NORMA Announces Its Financial Ambition Through 2031

(RTTNews) - NORMA Group (NOEJ.DE) said it aims to achieve average annual currency-adjusted net sales growth of 1 to 3% through 2031. Growth momentum is expected to increasingly come from the Industry Applications business unit, while Mobility & New Energy will contribute to the financial ambition primarily through operational improvements. Adjusted EBIT margin is targeted to exceed 10% by fiscal 2031. By 2031, NORMA aims to achieve cash conversion of over 70%.

The Management Board of NORMA has resolved to change the dividend policy. Starting in fiscal 2027, the dividend payout will target a payout ratio of at least 10% of the adjusted Group net income, provided that the company's economic situation and liquidity position permit. The dividend will be paid once a year for the preceding fiscal year.

Birgit Seeger, CEO, said: "With our NewNORMA strategy, we are laying the groundwork for a successful future for NORMA Group. We are intensifying our commercial activities, making better use of our production assets, and reducing our structural costs. This will strengthen our competitiveness, increase profitability, and improve cash generation."

Based on the measures already initiated and the additional measures under the transformation program, as well as the EMEA footprint optimization, NORMA expects to achieve total additional annualized EBIT savings of approximately 70 to 90 million euros by 2031 compared to fiscal 2026.

NORMA shares are trading at 15.00 euros on Xetra, down 2.60%.