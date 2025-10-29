Novo Nordisk Aktie

WKN DE: A3EU6F / ISIN: DK0062498333

29.10.2025 10:45:00

Novo Nordisk Shares Fell 5.6% After President Trump Commented on Future Price Cuts for Weight Loss Drugs. Should Investors Be Worried?

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has not had a great year. The company's shares have been southbound due to clinical setbacks and worse-than-expected financial results. The Denmark-based drugmaker continues to encounter some headwinds.Recent comments from President Trump sent the stock down by almost 6% in a single day. Let's discuss what investors should do about these recent developments.
