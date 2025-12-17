NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

17.12.2025 13:40:00

Nvidia vs AMD: Which AI Chipmaker Will Lead the Next Decade of Compute?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the "go-to" source for artificial intelligence (AI) chips since the start of the AI boom, and this is thanks to two things: the company's first-to-market advantage and the strong performance of its chips. All of this has generated enormous earnings growth, with revenue and profit reaching record levels, and mind-boggling share price gains -- the stock has advanced more than 900% over three years.But Nvidia isn't alone in the exciting AI space. It faces competition from other chip designers such as Broadcom and even some of its own customers that have developed their own chips, like Amazon, for example. But one name in particular represents perhaps the biggest threat to Nvidia's dominance, and that's Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), a company that's been quickly advancing with new high-powered chips and attractive pricing. And the coming years could represent a crucial moment for chip companies, as Nvidia predicts AI infrastructure spending may reach as much as $4 trillion.Which of these two AI chip designers will lead the next decade of compute? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
