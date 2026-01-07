IntercontinentalExchange Group Aktie

IntercontinentalExchange Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W5H0 / ISIN: US45866F1049

07.01.2026 14:45:02

NYSE To List US Options For Benchmark MSCI Indexes

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), the provider of technology and financial data, Wednesday announced that its index The New York Stock Exchange has agreed with MSCI Inc. (MSCI), to list U.S. options listings for benchmark MSCI indexes in early 2026.

Options on MSCI indexes will be listed on NYSE Arca and NYSE American options markets, including the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, MSCI EAFE Index, MSCI ACWI Index, MSCI World Index, and MSCI USA Index.

MSCI and ICE share decades long partnership built on innovation and trust. Since ICE launched futures based on MSCI Emerging Markets and MSCI EAFE indexes 16 years ago, its contracts are ranked in the top 10 index futures globally by notional open interest and provide a liquid set of tools for market participants to manage equity risk, Intercontinental Exchange said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, ICE shares were trading at $166.99, up 0.59% and MSCI shares were trading at 587.56, up 0.10% on the New York Stock Exchange.

