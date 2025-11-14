Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
14.11.2025 15:42:33

Oaktree Buys $145 Million in TDS Stock Amid Wireless Exit and Turnaround Strategy

On Thursday, Oaktree Capital Management disclosed a new position in Telephone and Data Systems (TDS), acquiring nearly 3.7 million shares for an estimated $144.7 million during the third quarter.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing released on Thursday, Oaktree Capital Management initiated a new position in Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) totaling nearly 3.7 million shares. The stake’s value at quarter-end was $144.7 million based on the fund’s reported 13F holdings. Oaktree’s total reportable U.S. equity assets stood at $6.5 billion across positions after the filing.This new position represents 2.2% of Oaktree’s 13F reportable AUM as of September 30, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)mehr Nachrichten