Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
14.11.2025 15:42:33
Oaktree Buys $145 Million in TDS Stock Amid Wireless Exit and Turnaround Strategy
On Thursday, Oaktree Capital Management disclosed a new position in Telephone and Data Systems (TDS), acquiring nearly 3.7 million shares for an estimated $144.7 million during the third quarter.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing released on Thursday, Oaktree Capital Management initiated a new position in Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) totaling nearly 3.7 million shares. The stake’s value at quarter-end was $144.7 million based on the fund’s reported 13F holdings. Oaktree’s total reportable U.S. equity assets stood at $6.5 billion across positions after the filing.This new position represents 2.2% of Oaktree’s 13F reportable AUM as of September 30, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)mehr Nachrichten
|
14.11.25
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Freitagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)