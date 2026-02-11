Schindler Aktie

Schindler für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JJWH / ISIN: CH0024638212

11.02.2026 06:30:25

Operational recovery completed, now focused on profitable growth

Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Operational recovery completed, now focused on profitable growth

11-Feb-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Sustained operational improvement: EBIT reported margin increased
    to 12.6%; Q4 at 13.0%
  • Net profit: CHF 1.1 bn, 9.8% of revenue
  • Cash flow from operating activities: CHF 1.5 bn

For the year 2025, order intake and revenue reached CHF 11 313 million and CHF 10 947 million, respectively, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 3.1% and 1.3%, respectively. Operating profit increased to CHF 1 384 million, corresponding to an EBIT reported margin of 12.6%. The EBIT adjusted margin reached 13.3%. Net profit rose to CHF 1 073 million, corresponding to a net profit margin of 9.8%. Cash flow from operating activities decreased by 7% to CHF 1 490 million.

 

About Schindler
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. Schindler’s mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 67 000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1, 2 and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.

More information
Katherine Lee | Head of External Communications
Phone +41 41 445 36 11 | Mobile +41 79 712 94 99
katherine.lee@schindler.com

Lars Brorson | Head of Investor Relations
Phone +41 414 45 40 36 | Mobile +41 79 543 38 74
lars.brorson@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2274536

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2274536  11-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Schindler AG NA

Analysen zu Schindler AG NA

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Schindler AG NA 304,00 1,84% Schindler AG NA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich ohne grosse Ausschläge. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

