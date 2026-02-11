Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Operational recovery completed, now focused on profitable growth



11-Feb-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Sustained operational improvement: EBIT reported margin increased

to 12.6%; Q4 at 13.0%

Cash flow from operating activities: CHF 1.5 bn For the year 2025, order intake and revenue reached CHF 11 313 million and CHF 10 947 million, respectively, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 3.1% and 1.3%, respectively. Operating profit increased to CHF 1 384 million, corresponding to an EBIT reported margin of 12.6%. The EBIT adjusted margin reached 13.3%. Net profit rose to CHF 1 073 million, corresponding to a net profit margin of 9.8%. Cash flow from operating activities decreased by 7% to CHF 1 490 million. About Schindler

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. Schindler’s mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 67 000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1, 2 and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions. More information

