Operational recovery completed, now focused on profitable growth
|
Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
For the year 2025, order intake and revenue reached CHF 11 313 million and CHF 10 947 million, respectively, equivalent to a growth in local currencies of 3.1% and 1.3%, respectively. Operating profit increased to CHF 1 384 million, corresponding to an EBIT reported margin of 12.6%. The EBIT adjusted margin reached 13.3%. Net profit rose to CHF 1 073 million, corresponding to a net profit margin of 9.8%. Cash flow from operating activities decreased by 7% to CHF 1 490 million.
About Schindler
More information
|
2274536 11-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
