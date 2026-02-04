O Reilly Automotive Aktie

O Reilly Automotive für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H5JY / ISIN: US67103H1077

04.02.2026 23:17:22

O'Reilly Automotive Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $605.233 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $551.130 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $4.414 billion from $4.095 billion last year.

O'Reilly Automotive earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $605.233 Mln. vs. $551.130 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $4.414 Bln vs. $4.095 Bln last year.

