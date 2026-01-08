Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
08.01.2026 17:03:16
Paramount Urges WBD Shareholders To Back Its $30 Cash Offer
(RTTNews) - Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) on Thursday called on Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) shareholders to register their preference for Paramount's "superior" $30-per-share, all-cash proposal by tendering their shares to the WBD board. The company claims that its proposal offers greater certainty and value than WBD's existing deal with Netflix Inc. (NFLX).
On Wednesday, Warner Bros. announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously determined that the amended Paramount Skydance tender offer is not in the best interests of WBD and its shareholders and does not meet the criteria of a "Superior Proposal" under the terms of WBD's merger agreement with Netflix.
Paramount Skydance said WBD's refusal to engage on the offer comes despite Paramount addressing all concerns previously raised by the board, including providing an irrevocable personal guarantee from Larry Ellison to back the equity financing. The company said its bid is fully financed and delivers immediate, easy-to-value consideration.
Paramount contrasted its proposal with Warner Bros. Discovery's agreement with Netflix, which combines cash, stock, and a stake in the planned Discovery Global spin-off. Paramount argued that market movements have reduced the value of the Netflix transaction and that the Discovery Global equity could be worth little to nothing if appropriately capitalized.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Warner Bros. Discovery
|
26.12.25
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.25
|Warner Bros-Aktie gibt nach: Paramount Skydance könnte offenbar Übernahmeangebot zurückziehen (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht mittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.12.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
22.12.25
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
22.12.25
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
22.12.25
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt zum Start (finanzen.at)