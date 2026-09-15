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WKN DE: A0JJY6 / ISIN: CH0024608827

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15.09.2026 09:00:13

Partners Group provides EUR 300 million financing package for MDT technologies

Partners Group / Key word(s): Investment
Partners Group provides EUR 300 million financing package for MDT technologies

15.09.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 15 September 2026

  • The financing package supports BU Bregal Unternehmerkapital's acquisition of a majority stake in MDT technologies from IK Partners
  • MDT technologies is a leading European building automation platform with a growing presence in Europe, the Middle East, and India
  • Over the last five years, the Company has more than doubled its output while expanding its portfolio to around 600 products 

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acting on behalf of its clients, has provided a senior financing package of over EUR 300 million for MDT technologies ("MDT" or "the Company"), a leading European building automation platform, through its direct lending strategy. The financing package supports BU Bregal Unternehmerkapital's ("BU") acquisition of a majority stake in MDT technologies from IK Partners.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Germany, MDT is a specialist manufacturer of smart building components based on the KNX standard, which is a unified global protocol that allows electrical devices within a building to interoperate seamlessly across manufacturers. MDT's offering comprises wired and wireless components, high-end design sensors, and cloud-enabled management solutions, supporting the automation and control of multiple functions such as heating, ventilation, and lighting in both residential and commercial buildings. The Company’s products are listed with major electrical wholesalers across its core markets in Europe, as well as in the Middle East and India.

Since 2020, MDT has seen strong growth, more than doubling its manufacturing output while expanding its portfolio to around 600 individual products. MDT has also established dedicated sales, marketing, and technical support capabilities; invested in a new highly automated manufacturing facility; and completed three strategic acquisitions that add premium design expertise and widen its geographical reach.

Carina Spitzkopf, Head Direct Lending DACH & Nordics, Partners Group, says: "MDT is a differentiated building device manufacturing platform that is well positioned for its next stage of growth. We look forward to supporting BU in its value creation initiatives for the company, which include further international expansion, the continued development of its product and software portfolio, and complementary acquisitions. We continue to see strong tailwinds for the building device market driven by energy efficiency requirements, rising energy costs, and the broadening of the standard to new markets."

Felix Werdin, Partner, BU Bregal Unternehmerkapital, says: "MDT’s strong innovation capabilities, broad product portfolio, and highly automated manufacturing base provide an excellent foundation for sustainable growth. Together with the management team, we aim to build on these strengths and further enhance the company’s market position. We are delighted to have Partners Group as a strong financing partner supporting MDT in pursuing these ambitions."

Strong direct lending activity

Following the financing package for MDT, Partners Group's European direct lending strategy has now completed 23 investments in 2026 to-date, representing nearly EUR 2 billion of total deployment. All the loans the strategy has made have been as a lead investor. The firm has completed investments across eight European countries and multiple sectors including professional services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Founded in 2003, Partners Group's private credit business has a total of USD 40 billion in assets under management globally, spanning multiple sub-asset classes of global credit including Senior Direct Lending, Junior Direct Lending, Private Credit Secondaries, Fund Finance, Broadly Syndicated Loans, and CLOs. The firm offers access to its credit platform through closed-end structures, evergreen funds, and bespoke mandates.

About Partners Group
Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 186 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Partners Group media relations contact
Henry Weston
Phone: +44 207 575 2593
Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2399188

 
End of News EQS News Service

2399188  15.09.2026 CET/CEST

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