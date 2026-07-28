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28.07.2026 15:55:18
PayPal Just Beat Earnings. Does That Kill Stripe's $60.50 Bid?
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) just reported earnings that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines, at a time when its payments rival, Stripe, is trying to buy the company for $53 billion. Here's what investors need to know about PayPal's latest numbers and what it could mean for any takeover attempt.As mentioned, PayPal received an offer from Stripe and private equity firm Advent to buy the company for $60.50 per share. The company reportedly views this as inadequate and would expect something closer to $70 to seriously consider a deal.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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