Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 Study of ABRYSVO® in Adults Aged 18 to 59 at Increased Risk for RSV Disease

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced positive top-line immunogenicity and safety data from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT05842967) MONeT (RSV IMmunizatiON Study for AdulTs at Higher Risk of Severe Illness), evaluating a single dose of ABRYSVO versus placebo in adults 18 to 59 years of age at risk of developing severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)-associated lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD).

Adults with certain underlying chronic conditions are at increased risk of developing, and being hospitalized for, RSV-associated LRTD1,2. Among US adults 18 to 49 years of age, 9.5 percent have a chronic condition that puts them at risk of severe RSV disease and this percentage rises to 24.3 percent among persons 50 to 64 years of age1. However, no RSV vaccines have been approved for use in adults 18 to 59 years of age. The MONeT study was initiated to address this significant unmet need by investigating the immunogenicity and safety of ABRYSVO in adults aged 18 to 59 at increased risk for RSV disease, such as those with asthma, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The MONeT study achieved its co-primary immunogenicity endpoints and primary safety endpoint:

Participants demonstrated RSV-A and RSV-B subgroup neutralizing responses non-inferior to the response seen in the Phase 3 (NCT05035212) RENOIR study of ABRYSVO in more than 34,000 adults aged 60 or older where vaccine efficacy was previously demonstrated. 3

Participants also achieved at least a four-fold increase in serum neutralizing titers for RSV-A and RSV-B one month following receipt of ABRYSVO compared to pre-vaccination.

During the trial, ABRYSVO was well-tolerated, and safety findings were consistent with those from previous investigations of ABRYSVO in other populations. 4

Pfizer also met its diversity recruitment goals for the study providing data from participants that mirror the diverse U.S. population and had a balanced representation across underlying medical conditions.

Pfizer intends to submit these data to regulatory agencies and request expansion of the age group from the current indication to 18 years of age and older. The use of immunobridging studies to extrapolate efficacy from older to younger adults is an established regulatory pathway.4 The company also intends to publish these findings in a peer-reviewed scientific journal and share them at an upcoming scientific conference.

"These encouraging results provide evidence that ABRYSVO can help protect adults with increased risk against RSV-associated illness,” said Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer. "We are excited to address a significant unmet need, pending regulatory authority approval, as ABRYSVO has the potential to become the first and only RSV vaccine for adults 18 years and older.”

ABOUT MONeT

MONeT (RSV IMmunizatiON Study for AdulTs at Higher Risk of Severe Illness ) is a Phase 3, multicenter clinical trial (NCT05842967) investigating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of ABRYSVO in adults at risk of RSV-associated disease, including adults with certain chronic medical conditions (substudy A) and adults who are immunocompromised (substudy B). Substudy A is a double-blinded study that randomized 681 adults aged 18 to 59 with chronic conditions, with 2:1 to receive a single dose of ABRYSVO or placebo. Substudy B is an open-label study that enrolled approximately 200 immunocompromised adults aged 18 or older, roughly half of which were aged 60 or older, who received two doses of ABRYSVO, one month apart.

ABOUT RSV

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a contagious virus and a common cause of respiratory illness.5 The virus can affect the lungs and breathing passages of an infected individual and can potentially cause severe illness in young infants, older adults, and individuals with certain chronic medical conditions.6,7,8 In the United States alone, among older adults, RSV infections account for approximately 60,000-160,000 hospitalizations and 6,000-13,000 deaths each year.9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17 RSV disease is caused by the respiratory syncytial virus. There are two major subgroups of RSV: RSV-A and RSV-B. Both subgroups cause disease and can co-circulate or alternate predominance from season to season.

ABOUT ABRYSVO

Pfizer currently is the only company with an RSV vaccine to help protect older adults as well as infants through maternal immunization. ABRYSVO is a bivalent vaccine that was designed to provide broad protection against all RSV-LRTD, regardless of the virus subgroup. In the prefusion state, the RSV fusion protein (F) is a major target of neutralizing antibodies, serving as the basis of Pfizer’s RSV vaccine. Variations in the F protein sequence among RSV-A and RSV-B subgroups are clustered in a key antigenic site, a target for potent neutralizing antibodies.

In May 2023, the FDA approved ABRYSVO for the prevention of LRTD caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age or older. This was followed by the ACIP’s recommendation of the vaccine for use in adults 60 years of age and older based on shared clinical decision making, which occurred in June 2023. In August 2023, the FDA approved ABRYSVO for the prevention of LRTD and severe LRTD caused by RSV in infants from birth up to six months of age by active immunization of pregnant individuals at 32 through 36 weeks gestational age. This was followed in September 2023 with ACIP’s recommendation for maternal immunization to help protect newborns from RSV seasonally where the vaccine should be administered from September through January in most of the continental United States.

Also in August 2023, Pfizer announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted marketing authorization for ABRYSVO for both older adults and maternal immunization to help protect infants. The vaccine has also received approvals from la Administración Nacional de Medicamentos, Alimentos y Tecnología Médica (ANMAT) of Argentina in September 2023; the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the United Kingdom in November 2023; Health Canada in January 2024; the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau of Macau in February 2024; the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare of Japan for maternal immunization to help protect infants in January 2024 and for older adults in March 2024; and the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia in March 2024 for older adults.

In addition to MONeT, Pfizer has initiated a clinical trial evaluating ABRYSVO in children ages two to less than 18 years who are at higher risk for RSV disease.18

INDICATIONS FOR ABRYSVO

ABRYSVO™ is a vaccine indicated in the US for:

the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in people 60 years of age and older

pregnant individuals at 32 through 36 weeks gestational age for the prevention of LRTD and severe LRTD caused by RSV in infants from birth through 6 months of age

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ABRYSVO

ABRYSVO should not be given to anyone with a history of severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any of its components

For pregnant individuals: to avoid the potential risk of preterm birth, ABRYSVO should be given during 32 through 36 weeks gestational age

Fainting can happen after getting injectable vaccines, including ABRYSVO. Precautions should be taken to avoid falling and injury during fainting

Adults with weakened immune systems, including those receiving medicines that suppress the immune system, may have a reduced immune response to ABRYSVO

Vaccination with ABRYSVO may not protect all people

In adults 60 years of age and older, the most common side effects (=10%) were fatigue, headache, pain at the injection site, and muscle pain

In pregnant individuals, the most common side effects (=10%) were pain at the injection site, headache, muscle pain, and nausea

In clinical trials where ABRYSVO was compared to placebo, infants born to pregnant individuals experienced low birth weight (5.1% ABRYSVO versus 4.4% placebo) and jaundice (7.2% ABRYSVO versus 6.7% placebo)

View the full ABRYSVO Prescribing Information.

Category: Vaccines

